Baldur's Gate 3 and Palworld publishers are thrilled with Steam's new hit. „It's perfect brain rot and I mean that as a complement”

Unexpectedly, one of the biggest hits on Steam in September became Megabonk, which can be simply described as an absurd version of Vampire Survivors. In the past few days, a bunch of big names in the industry have been talking about this surprising success.

Michael Douse, the publishing director of Larian Studios, wrote:

Megabonk is perfect brain rot and I mean that as a complement.

Meanwhile, Bucky, the publishing manager from Pocketpair known for Palworld, said:

Not only has Megabonk consumed me, both body and mind, but it has also ruined all other recent releases for me. Turned on BL4 to continue the main story after a week of bonking and I just couldn’t get back into it… …back on the Megabonk now.

Popular streamer Shroud also commented on the game, saying:

Megabonk might just be GOTY.

Ordinary players are also thrilled. On Steam, 94% of reviews praise Megabonk. The game is also achieving high activity levels on the platform. Yesterday, at the peak time, there were 103,819 people playing the game at once (the record is 117,336), and in just two weeks since its release, over a million copies have been sold.

Megabonk is available only on PC. The game can be purchased on Steam for $9.99.

Patch 1.0.12 Yesterday Megabonk received a new update. The patch fixed the broken online rankings (the game's creator jokingly said, "hope Shroud enjoyed his two-day vacation") and tweaked the final enemy horde's balance so it doesn't take forever to beat them anymore.

