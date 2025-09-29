Did Jandel sell Grow a Garden? Here’s the story so far

Constant updates and events can keep the players interested. Grow a Garden is a perfect example. It’s one of the biggest games on Roblox with over 5 million concurrent players. This success has its own face. One of the most recognizable people in GaG team is Jandell – the main owner of the game. However, recent events suggest that he is stepping back from this position. So, let’s take a closer look at the situation.

The story of Grow a Garden so far. Did Jandel sell a game?

Story of Grow a Garden is short, but really busy. The game was created in only three days by 16-year-old BMWLux and released in March 2025. In April, Jandell and his Splitting Point Studios bought a share in GaG to help with development.

Of course, that is not the end of the story. At the end of May, controversial Do Big Studios bought Grow a Garden. It has a bad reputation across the Roblox community. Why? The answer is simple – money. In players opinion, the company cares more about its earnings than everything else. So, many games are noticeably worse than before acquisition. Even GaG is mentioned as a good example with small updates that don’t implement any bigger changes. However, some complaints don’t seem to affect GaG’s popularity. After Do Big Studios acquisition it’s still one of the biggest games on Roblox.

So, let’s go back to Jandell. After this change, he was still mentioned as the main owner of the game. He was still active in Grow a Garden community and took part in game development. Additionally, he appeared in the game during Admin Abuse events.

Five days ago, Jandell posted video on TikTok, with a description where he says goodbye to GaG players. On official game Discord server, however, he no longer has the ‘owner’ role. He is only mentioned as developer. So, there are clear signs that he steps back from his position.