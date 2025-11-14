Black Ops 7’s campaign has done the impossible, it’s brought the entire community together in agreeing it’s terrible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched today, and it didn’t take long for the negative reviews to start rolling in. Just like we said after trying the beta, the new CoD just don’t hit the same anymore, it’s all just futuristic maps and generic weapons. The campaign especially isn’t living up to what players were hoping for.

Rushed, empty, and solo-unfriendly, that’s Black Ops 7 campaign in a nutshell

The Black Ops 7 campaign has officially been labeled as “just like Warzone,” and I don’t think there’s a worse insult than that. It just feels sloppy. Most players say there’s no real depth or story weight, just a bunch of flashy cutscenes and incoherent characters, especially the antagonist lady.

And since you can’t play it offline, you can’t pause, even if you’re going solo. It clearly wasn’t built with solo players in mind, or maybe it just wasn’t thought through at all. To make things worse, if a daily update drops while you’re in the middle of a mission, you can get kicked out, and because there’s no progression save, you have to start the level from scratch. The whole campaign only takes a few hours to beat, but it really leaves you wondering: who designed this? Was it supposed to be this frustrating?

The whole campaign is clearly made for a 4-player squad, but if you play solo there’s no AI teammates. And here’s the weirdest part: your squad talks in cutscenes, but when you’re in actual gameplay, you’re just alone. So if you’re not planning to play with random people, just prepare to be a little amused, but mostly annoyed.

It’s nice that Black Ops 7’s PC requirements are pretty modest, even 10-year-old graphics cards can handle it. The devs also promised to ditch the silly skins from the last game so they don’t break immersion. But the futuristic theme doesn’t really help. The whole game clearly feels built for multiplayer, which is understandable, but they could’ve put a bit more effort into the story and made a better experience for solo players.