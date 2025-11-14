Black Ops 7’s campaign has done the impossible, it’s brought the entire community together in agreeing it’s terrible

Black Ops 7 campaign with no pause and AI teammates for solo players. It’s an always online nightmare.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched today, and it didn’t take long for the negative reviews to start rolling in. Just like we said after trying the beta, the new CoD just don’t hit the same anymore, it’s all just futuristic maps and generic weapons. The campaign especially isn’t living up to what players were hoping for.
The Black Ops 7 campaign has officially been labeled as “just like Warzone,” and I don’t think there’s a worse insult than that. It just feels sloppy. Most players say there’s no real depth or story weight, just a bunch of flashy cutscenes and incoherent characters, especially the antagonist lady.
And since you can’t play it offline, you can’t pause, even if you’re going solo. It clearly wasn’t built with solo players in mind, or maybe it just wasn’t thought through at all. To make things worse, if a daily update drops while you’re in the middle of a mission, you can get kicked out, and because there’s no progression save, you have to start the level from scratch. The whole campaign only takes a few hours to beat, but it really leaves you wondering: who designed this? Was it supposed to be this frustrating?
If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.
The whole campaign is clearly made for a 4-player squad, but if you play solo there’s no AI teammates. And here’s the weirdest part: your squad talks in cutscenes, but when you’re in actual gameplay, you’re just alone. So if you’re not planning to play with random people, just prepare to be a little amused, but mostly annoyed.
It’s nice that Black Ops 7’s PC requirements are pretty modest, even 10-year-old graphics cards can handle it. The devs also promised to ditch the silly skins from the last game so they don’t break immersion. But the futuristic theme doesn’t really help. The whole game clearly feels built for multiplayer, which is understandable, but they could’ve put a bit more effort into the story and made a better experience for solo players.
0
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
„They don't even notice that prices have gone up.” Analyst on who is really buying AAA games today
Hunt for Aphelion blueprint has started in ARC Raiders
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily