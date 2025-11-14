Hunt for Aphelion blueprint has started in ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is one of the most popular games on Steam right now. It has a chance to be even more recognizable, as the newest update, The Frontier Expands North, adds a lot of interesting things for all players, including Merits, a new map, ARCs and even a fresh legendary weapon – Aphelion. The latter was until now quite well hidden. No wonder that many players went to search for it on Stella Montis. Will we have more luck there?

Aphelion blueprint in ARC Raiders

One of the new opponents in ARC Raiders is Matriarch. This boss appears only when a special map modifier is active. If you defeat her, you will be able to get a reactor.

Source: ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios

Description of this item teases us with the name of the new item – Aphelion. It is not the only ingredient that is needed to craft this gun, Complex Gun Parts are also part of the “recipe.” However, until now, it seems that no one was able to unlock the full blueprint of this legendary weapon. Is it time to change that?

We encourage you to follow us on Google News to read the latest news and guides. It helps us tremendously.

Players suspect that the blueprint is connected to the new map - Stella Montis. However, this area was locked until a moment ago, so there was no chance to check this theory. Now, those raiders who have completed at least 24 runs on other maps can finally enter the new location. It’s time to check if the Aphelion blueprint is really that rare or you just need to know where to look for it.