Blue Protocol Star Resonance on PS5, Xbox or Switch? What developers say about console release

While the first game from Blue Protocol brand was sunset at the beginning of 2025, it didn’t take long for its successor to crop up. Blue Protocol Star Resonance is building up on an idea from the original game, continuing with the MMORPG genre and a free-to-play model with microtransactions. Star Resonance, however, takes a bit of a shift in the direction, and it’s taking a course on mobile devices, while remaining on PC. What about consoles, then? Will the game avoid them completely or can we live with the hope of eventually being able to play BPSR on PS5, Xbox or Switch? Let’s try to look for clues and figure out if there are any chances for Blue Protocol to make a comeback on consoles.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance PS5, Xbox, Switch release

Game exclusivity is slowly fading away nowadays. Sadly, it’s not gone completely, as there are still titles that occupy one or two platforms, not being available for the rest of the playerbase. While the original Blue Protocol was released on PC, PS5 and Xbox, a production that extends this universe, Blue Protocol Star Resonance, is not coming to consoles on launch, leaving also very popular Nintendo Switch behind. Instead, it will be available on Android on iOS. However, players should not abandon all hope, as there is a chance that it will happen eventually.

On BPSR official Discord server, we can find a FAQ which has significant information about this topic. While the main focus of the developers is on Android, iOS, and PC versions, there is a hint that the creators will be looking into console and Steam Deck releases, too. Of course, we cannot take those words for granted. Most probably, the port will depend on how big audience the production will gather and for how long, considering that Star Resonance relies on live-service methods of monetization in the form of microtransactions.

Although, that doesn't mean that you should idly wait for how the matter unfolds. You can take the future of the game in your own hands and voice your opinion on already aforementioned Discord server. The more people ask for the port, the bigger the chances of it happening. Rally your friends and let the devs know how important crossplatformity is for the community. Good luck!