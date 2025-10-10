Can you change voice and gender in Blue Protocol Star Resonance? We explain the problem

Damian Gacek

The launch of Blue Protocol Star Resonance was a wild one with many technical problems that are mostly rooted in server issues. The reviews are also far from being ideal. However, it does not change the fact that numerous players decided to give this game a chance. Of course, at the beginning we have to create our own character. There are 2 questions connected with it that often appear among players – “can I change gender” and “can I change voice”.

Can you change gender or voice in Blue Protocol Star Resonance?

How to change Gender in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Let’s start with gender. Yes, you can change it, however only at the beginning of the game. Some players seem to miss the option. You can do that by pressing the symbols on the “Body Type” screen during character creation (if you can’t create anything fun, you can always import a ready model).

Blue Protocol Star Resonance, developer: Shanghai Bokura Network Technology

However, once the decision is made and you start Blue Protocol Star Resonance, it seems that there is no way to change gender neither for free nor by buying it for premium currency. So, keep that in mind.

How to change voice in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Sadly, in the case of voice, it can’t be changed at all. There is one voice for body, and you can’t customize it further. So, you are stuck with the one you have.

If you decide that gender and voice is no problem for you, you might want to read also our guides on Floating and Phantom Dash

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

