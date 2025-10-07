She created Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, although she previously „didn't play games at all.” Now she beats one after another

The lead screenwriter of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has admitted that.... did not play video games before joining the Sandfall Interactive studio.

Maciej Gaffke

She created Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, although she previously „didn't play games at all.” Now she beats one after another, image source: Sandfall Interactive.
She created Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, although she previously „didn't play games at all.” Now she beats one after another Source: Sandfall Interactive.

Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the lead writer of the highly acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, revealed her little secret during an interview with the Lits Play channel on YouTube. During the discussion, the developer not only discussed "deus ex machina type situations," but also admitted that before joining Sandfall Interactive studio, she "didn't play video games at all."

The part about Svedberg-Yen's experiences with video games (starting at 05:29 in the material) is interesting because the lack of this kind of entertainment wasn't entirely her choice. As reasons for her lack of access to digital titles, the writer cited a "strict Chinese household" and the high prices of such products during her upbringing.

In the later years, her younger brother got a gaming console, but Svedberg-Yen didn't really use it much. She was spending a lot of time at the library, reading books and sometimes playing board games like Dungeons & Dragons. However, in her adult life, when she got a job at the French company Sandfall Interactive, she couldn't avoid it and finally began her adventure with games.

With the help of her husband, the screenwriter began gaining her first experiences with the Borderlands series. Over time, she became so involved that she started "hunting" for platinum trophies. She managed to snag them in games like God of War, God of War: Ragnarok, and Elden Ring. That last title is especially impressive because it's not exactly a walk in the park when it comes to racking up achievements.

Despite not having years of gaming experience, Svedberg-Yen significantly contributed to the creation of one of the biggest hits of 2025. This game got nominated in six categories at the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards, and it might even be up for a Grammy.

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review: A beautiful tour de force
  2. Expedition 33 - game guide

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

April 24, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Maciej Gaffke

Author: Maciej Gaffke

At Gamepressure.com, he is mainly involved in writing news. Graduated in Polish philology and sightseeing and historical tourism at the University of Gdansk, which is related to his other "non-game" interests - history, books, and travel. As for video games themselves - once a fan of FPS, now converted to action-adventure games. Also interested in fighting games (especially Mortal Kombat), RPGs, and all titles focused on single-player. From time to time, likes to play tennis, volleyball, or football. Proud resident of Pomerania and Puck.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map