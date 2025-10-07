She created Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, although she previously „didn't play games at all.” Now she beats one after another

Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the lead writer of the highly acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, revealed her little secret during an interview with the Lits Play channel on YouTube. During the discussion, the developer not only discussed "deus ex machina type situations," but also admitted that before joining Sandfall Interactive studio, she "didn't play video games at all."

The part about Svedberg-Yen's experiences with video games (starting at 05:29 in the material) is interesting because the lack of this kind of entertainment wasn't entirely her choice. As reasons for her lack of access to digital titles, the writer cited a "strict Chinese household" and the high prices of such products during her upbringing.

In the later years, her younger brother got a gaming console, but Svedberg-Yen didn't really use it much. She was spending a lot of time at the library, reading books and sometimes playing board games like Dungeons & Dragons. However, in her adult life, when she got a job at the French company Sandfall Interactive, she couldn't avoid it and finally began her adventure with games.

With the help of her husband, the screenwriter began gaining her first experiences with the Borderlands series. Over time, she became so involved that she started "hunting" for platinum trophies. She managed to snag them in games like God of War, God of War: Ragnarok, and Elden Ring. That last title is especially impressive because it's not exactly a walk in the park when it comes to racking up achievements.

Despite not having years of gaming experience, Svedberg-Yen significantly contributed to the creation of one of the biggest hits of 2025. This game got nominated in six categories at the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards, and it might even be up for a Grammy.