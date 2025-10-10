All you need to know about Guild Center and ID Machine in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Blue Protocol Star Resonance launched yesterday with thousands of players trying to join the game. Not all of them were able to due to server issues. However, the rest were able to create a character (or import one) and join the fun (not for all, as the reviews are mixed right now). Once you have acquired ability to Float and Dash, you might be interested in a guild. Let’s talk about Guild Center and ID Machine.

Guild Center in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

At some point, all guilds need to build Guild Centre to unlock all guild perks. It is not a building on the map. You can access it from the Guild menu (in the ESC menu) by pressing the Guild Centre Button in the bottom right corner of the screen. To even “build” it, your guild needs at least signatures of 10 members. Upgrading Guild Center is crucial for improving other facilities like Grocery Store. This building was not available on day 1 and many players were confused by this fact.

ID Machine in Blue Protocol Star Resonance

Numerous players were looking for ID Machine to change their photo or take portraits. It can be found in the aforementioned Guild Center, behind the front desk. However, you need to pay to use it. It accepts 2 currencies – Guild Voucher: Namecard and Avatar. You can buy them for 100 Rose Orb (Bound) or 200 Guild Tokens.