Arc Raiders will not be free to play. Here's why

Activision Blizzard doesn’t have it easy when it comes to releasing this year’s version of the popular First Person Shooter. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is not very anticipated even by its fans, who compare it to mobile game and are turning their heads towards much more awaited Battlefield 6. However, those are not the only shooters that will be gracing our computers and consoles this fall. We cannot forget about ARC Raiders that is created by Embark studio, which consists of many former EA Dice employees and have already given us quite successful The Finals. Despite initial plans, ARC Raiders will not be free-to-play title. Let’s try to dive deeper and learn why such decision was taken and how much you are expected to pay for this production.

ARC Raiders becoming premium title. What is the new price?

2025 is blooming with interesting, fresh and full of passion games. As AA segment is starting to steal the mass consumers’ attention, with the most notable example being Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and its take on jRPG, more and more genres are starting to crop up. ARC Raiders is Embark Studios’ vision of extraction shooters. While it was supposed to be free-to-play, just like The Finals, the plans have changed and now the business model has shifted towards classical buy-to-play scheme.

In one of the past announcements, the developers have informed about the change of the distribution plan for ARC Raiders. The production has become a premium game that is being fairly priced, considering the fact that it’s not an AAA product. The creators have put a 40 USD price tag on this title, which is very much in-line with other works of the same caliber.

Keep in mind that following Gamepressure on Google News will allow you to stay up to date with the most important news from the gaming world. By visiting our website regularly, you are helping us build more professional and interesting content that is not only pleasing to read but also helpful and informative. Thank you!

Embark explains it saying that this change allows them to build “a more focused, balanced, and engaging action-survival experience.” While many fans might not like this decision, it can indicate a different direction when it comes to monetization practices. We can expect that thanks to this shift the devs won’t have to resort to balance-breaking microtransactions, relying only on cosmetics.

As a reminder, ARC Raiders is coming to PC and current gen consoles (Xbox and PS5). It will be also available on GeForce Now. After multiple delays, it is scheduled to release on October 30, 2025. The game will offer only PvPvE experience without any campaign for a single player. If your friends do not plan to hop into this production, fear not as you can find yourself a new squad on ARC Raiders official Discord server. Have fun!