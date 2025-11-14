Can you transfer progress to Escape from Tarkov Steam version? Yes, and it is easy

Escape from Tarkov is a legend when it comes to extraction shooters. It inspired many other games, let’ look at the recent hit Escape from Duckov, for example. However, until now, the game was not available on Steam, the biggest store on PC, and used its own launcher. We can say a lot about Valve’s platform, but can’t deny the fact that it gathers a lot of players, and many of them are not willing to leave it. Even those who are, often prefer to play on Steam when they have such a chance. So, no wonder many people were glad to hear that Tarkov will finally visit Gabe Newell’s shop. And for those who already played it on a separate launcher we have a good news – progress transfer is possible.

How to transfer Escape from Tarkov progress

Fortunately for all players who want to migrate their progress, it is possible. Even if you play EfT for the first time, you need to have Battlestate Games account and link it to your Steam account. While some new players might not like an idea of additional account, it is great news for all old-timers who want to transfer their progress – your character is saved on Battlestate Games profile, so you should be able to access it without issues.

Moreover, we can learn one more interesting thing from Escape from Tarkov Steam FAQ. While you still have to buy a copy of the game on Steam, if you want to play on Valve’s platform, you can purchase the Standard one. If you have a higher tier of edition already available via developer’s launcher, you should still be able to use it after connecting accounts, regardless of the version on Steam – let’s call it a “free” upgrade.