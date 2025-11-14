Can you transfer progress to Escape from Tarkov Steam version? Yes, and it is easy

With Escape from Tarkov finally releasing on Steam, some players would like to move to Valve’s platform. Fortunately, it is possible without losing progress.
Escape from Tarkov is a legend when it comes to extraction shooters. It inspired many other games, let’ look at the recent hit Escape from Duckov, for example. However, until now, the game was not available on Steam, the biggest store on PC, and used its own launcher. We can say a lot about Valve’s platform, but can’t deny the fact that it gathers a lot of players, and many of them are not willing to leave it. Even those who are, often prefer to play on Steam when they have such a chance. So, no wonder many people were glad to hear that Tarkov will finally visit Gabe Newell’s shop. And for those who already played it on a separate launcher we have a good news – progress transfer is possible.
Fortunately for all players who want to migrate their progress, it is possible. Even if you play EfT for the first time, you need to have Battlestate Games account and link it to your Steam account. While some new players might not like an idea of additional account, it is great news for all old-timers who want to transfer their progress – your character is saved on Battlestate Games profile, so you should be able to access it without issues.
Follow un on Google News to get interesting news and useful guides.
Moreover, we can learn one more interesting thing from Escape from Tarkov Steam FAQ. While you still have to buy a copy of the game on Steam, if you want to play on Valve’s platform, you can purchase the Standard one. If you have a higher tier of edition already available via developer’s launcher, you should still be able to use it after connecting accounts, regardless of the version on Steam – let’s call it a “free” upgrade.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
What the Red Skull icon on the map means in Escape from Tarkov
„They don't even notice that prices have gone up.” Analyst on who is really buying AAA games today
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily