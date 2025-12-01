Devs of the would-be „Battlefield killer” were silent for 18 months. Now they're back, but fans are far from thrilled

BattleBit Remastered was once quite popular and even hailed as the "Battlefield killer," but it is now just a shadow of its former self. The blame for this situation can be placed on the developers, who disappeared for a very long time and showed no signs of life. Now they are coming back with a major update, which, however, in its current state, has not been well-received by the players.

Return of BattleBit Remastered

The developers responsible for BattleBit Remastered released a brief teaser for the Operation Overhaul update in June. It was preceded by 15 months of silence, but even after the teaser, players had to wait another 3 months for more news. Ultimately, only after 18 months since the last post, the developers returned with new information.

About a month ago, they announced the Operation Overhaul tests, which took place last Saturday, November 29th, and only lasted a few hours. During this time, players had the opportunity to try out, among other things, an entirely new map called Mesa, revamped weapons, sounds, and graphics, as well as improved movement mechanics both on the ground and in the air.

The tests got way more attention than the creators ever expected. After such a long period of silence, they definitely didn't predict over 6,000 people to log into the game all at once.

SteamDB

Unfortunately, it cannot be said that the players were satisfied. They encountered big performance issues that worsened over time due to a memory leak. A quick look at the discussions on Steam shows that for many, it was a very unpleasant experience.

However, some people are pleased with the new content and have overlooked the technical issues. Some users are really digging the visual upgrades, the interface, the new controls, and the design of the Mesa map.

We can only hope that the devs will fix the technical problems so that during the next round of Operation Overhaul tests, players can focus solely on the new content. Right now, we don't really know when exactly they're going to happen.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!