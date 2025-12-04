Impact Core is the biggest mystery of Destiny 2 right now, as players can’t upgrade their Praxic Blades

Right now, many Destiny 2 players are looking for one thing – Impact Core to upgrage their Praxic Blades. However, it seems that it is nowhere to be found.
Like in the case of lightsabers from Star Wars universe, Destiny 2 players can also change cores of their Praxic Blades. One of the elements that can be installed in the new Exotic weapon is Impact Core. It allows melee damage to apply elemental effect that matches equipped Super. However, there is one problem – players can’t find it.
Adding Praxic Blade, a new Exotic weapon resembling lightsaber, was an interesting idea. Of course, many people want one in their equipment. From the description of the item, we learn that it can be occasionally found for sale in the Tharsis Cantina. However, it seems that no one can find it there.
At this point, players suspect that it is connected to faction reputation or is not implemented yet at all. So far, developers have not commented on the subject, so it seems that it is not a bug. All we can do is to visit Tharsis Cantina regularly and check if there is anything new there.
If you don’t know what I am talking about, it is a good time to check out Desitny 2 as all D2 expansions are right now free to test (excluding the newest one – Renegades). Open Access Week lasts from December 2 to December 9. The recent reviews are not so encouraging though, as they sit at “mixed” on Steam right now.
