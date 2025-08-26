Chris Columbus to this day „can't sleep at night” because of the Harry Potter movies and doesn't want to get involved in the series from HBO Max

Chris Columbus, best known for directing the first two Harry Potter movies, also shaped the overall artistic direction of the series. His films laid the foundation for the cinematic universe, meaning his vision played a major role in shaping the series’ overall style and tone.

As is well known, a new adaptation of the Harry Potter series is currently in the works. In an interview with Radio Times, the director admitted that he is envious of the new team for having the opportunity to adapt a single novel into a 10-hour season. This ties into a regret that still lingers for him - because of tight time constraints, certain parts of the story never made it into the movies.

I’m not involved at all and I wish them great success. I think the best part of the series is the fact it's 10 hours for the first book, which we didn't have the opportunity to do. I’m a little envious. There was so much we couldn't put in the films – they weren’t short, they were over two and a half hours long, but I still struggled. It still keeps me up at night sometimes.

The filmmaker especially regrets not being able to include Peeves in the first movie. It's the most mischievous spirit to have appeared at Hogwarts. Columbus is also frustrated that they never filmed a scene from Philosopher's Stone in which Hermione and Harry try potions, with one of them being at risk of dying at any moment. Columbus hopes the new series team will make full use of the extra runtime, including these characters and scenes in the HBO Max adaptation.

The series will finally have the chance to reveal what the movies couldn’t. It’s no coincidence that the new adaptation is being called more faithful - it can explore the story more fully and in greater detail. So far, the direction the series is taking seems to be winning over fans, who are closely following the latest updates from the set.

When asked in a Variety interview whether he would like to be involved with the Harry Potter series, Columbus said no. He admitted that he had already created his version and felt he had nothing more to add to the series.

No, I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.

The director is now focusing on other projects, including The Thursday Crime Club, set to premiere on Netflix on August 28th.