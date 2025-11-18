How to walk in Where Winds Meet

Some options in Where Winds Meet can be very confusing. If you are unsure how to toggle walk in this game, here you will find your answer, no matter whether you play on keyboard and mouse or prefer controllers.

Aleksander Kartasinski

How to walk in Where Winds Meet, image source: Where Winds Meet, Developer: Everstone Studio.
How to walk in Where Winds Meet Source: Where Winds Meet, Developer: Everstone Studio.

Thanks to holistic approach that many video games take, they can appeal to wide range of audiences. It is not uncommon even for action-focused productions to also pay great attention to environment and how well it looks. Probably many players remember the beauty of seeing the Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring for the first time that would just make us slowly strut into its mists on our trusty steed, Torrent. The developers from Everstone Studio also put a lot of work into creation of Where Winds Meet world, so it would be a shame if we couldn’t just simply walk and indulge ourselves in the fantastic landscapes of tenth century China. Triggering such a simple function in this game can be quite confusing, though. Here you will learn how to do it.

Turning on walk in Where Winds Meet

Different types of players expect various experiences from video games. It’s in developers’ hands to align expectations and provide solutions that will make both parties happy. Where Winds Meet offers a wide range of mechanics that fans can focus on and travelling and exploration is definitely one option to have fun in this title. Some fans, though, would like to take it slow and walk through the lands of tenth century China, but enabling stroll can be somewhat confusing and many have issues with finding a way to walk in this game.

Depending on whether you play the production using mouse and keyboard or a controller, the way to enable walking is slightly different.

  1. To start walking using keyboard and mouse setup, you’d have to go to in game settings, then keyboard, button settings and finally basic moves to check the key assigned to “Sheathe Weapon / Temp Skill / Walk (Hold)”. By default, it’s assigned to “Z” key. You have to hold it to toggle walk.
  2. If you play on PS5 (since the game is not available on Xbox just yet), or if you use controller on PC, to toggle walking you need to press L2 and L3 buttons simultaneously. That means you would need to hold the left trigger and press the left analog stick. This way you can switch between strolling and running.

There can be many hidden mechanics in your favorite games. If you would like to master them all, consider following Gamepressure on Google News. This way you will stay updated about the most relevant information from the titles you play. Thank you!

As we can see, the game holds a lot of settings and mechanics that are not very straightforward. You can get confused about the “self-heal” meaning of some ailments, which Aspiration Talents to pick or even how to unlock Giveaway emote. In time, though, you will master all of that and enjoy the journey.

Remember that if you are looking for more specific information or in case you’d like to find some companions to help you along the way, the best place to go is to join Where Winds Meet official Discord server. Have fun!

Where Winds Meet

November 14, 2025

PC PlayStation
Aleksander Kartasinski

Author: Aleksander Kartasinski

Just a random from the depths of the internet who happens to be interested in video games like millions of other people on this planet. By sheer luck he was given a chance to write about them. Worked in IT department and supported users for way too long, but also given a chance to do some IT magic on a large scale in his free time. Interested in technology, games with intriguing mechanics, etymology, and linguistics.

