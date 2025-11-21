Woven with Malice in Where Winds Meet seems unfinishable, leaving players stuck

While the use of AI in most video games remains controversial, taking recent Call of Duty Black Ops 7 as an example, Where Winds Meet appears to harness its power wisely, empowering its NPCs to have more natural conversations with the player. This fact alone wouldn’t make the game successful enough if it wasn’t for overall good project of the title itself. It does not mean that WWM is ideal, it can sometimes confuse players. Complexity can be daunting, especially when it comes to new content that’s being added to the production. The newly implemented quest, Woven with Malice, is posing a lot of problems for the fans who suspect that it’s not possible to complete it right now. Let’s try to take a look at what’s going on and if indeed the quest cannot be brought to the end.

Is Woven with Malice quest in Where Winds Meet doable?

Undeniably, Where Winds Meet is game that had a very successful launch. Although at the same time, this free-to-play production holds a lot of ambiguities that fans can get confused about. Suffice to say that it is not straightforward to change your name, turn on walking, unlock emotes, increase statistics (like Constitution) or get the true meaning behind a self-heal mechanic. Now, a new mystery is added – is it possible to finish Woven with Malice quest that was recently implemented as a part of an event?

The problem with the task starts at the very beginning, actually. In the mission description we can read that “In Buddha Fort, a young scholar might hold the key to her bloody secret.” However, many players report that after visiting the location mentioned, there is no such a person to be found. Sadly, it appears that for now there is no clear answer to how to participate in this activity. It is possible that it’s a result of a bug that doesn’t allow the NPC to spawn in the fort premises, though it's only speculation.

Situations like that don’t have to lead to frustration and despair. It’s a perfect occasion to join the Where Winds Meet community on its official Discord server and work together towards unveiling the young scholar’s mystery. There are already fans trying to solve it on their own, though as of yet, to no avail. Maybe you will be able to turn the tides to your favor? Good luck!