New PoE2 twitch drops revealed. Check out rewards for update 0.3 The Third Edict event.

The Third Edict, one of the biggest updates to Path of Exile 2, is fast approaching, along with a new league – Rise of the Abyssal. And it's worth the wait, as there are quite a few changes to the game, ranging from changes to the skill tree and items, to new features such as sprinting and an in-game marketplace. The game's developers, in an effort to further promote the upcoming update, are showcasing all new features on their social media. Players, in turn, can earn rewards by spending time on the Twitch platform watching Path of Exile 2. Do you want to know what you'll get for watching the broadcast?

New free Twitch drops in Path of Exile 2

With the introduction of a new major update to PoE 2 – The Third Edict, players will be able to earn exciting cosmetics in the game. It is possible by watching any stream in the Path of Exile 2 category on Twitch. The rewards will be distributed on two different dates.

Clam Stash Skin,Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games

During the first week of Twitch drops, which begins on August 29, 2025 (1:00 PM PDT) and ends on September 6, 2025 (4:59 AM PDT), players who spend 3 hours watching any PoE 2 stream will receive two great rewards. The first is Clam Stash, a skin for the chests where you store your valuable resources. The second is Helmet of the Abyssal.

Helmet of the Abyssal,Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games

The same rules apply to the second week of Twitch drops, which begins on September 6, 2025 (5:00 AM PDT) and ends on September 13, 2025 (4:59 AM PDT). Then you will receive the Cape of the Abyssal.

Cape of the Abyssal,Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games

These items can be obtained for free, and the event itself is open to everyone. Just remember to link your Path of Exile 2 account to your Twitch account.

New paid Twitch drops in Path of Exile 2

There are more rewards, but they will require purchasing or gifting at least two subscriptions of any tier to any PoE 2 streamer during live. We are talking about Storm of Valako Portal. This Twitch drop will be available from August 29, 2025 (1:00 PM PDT) to September 13, 2025 (4:59 AM PDT). Please note that Prime Gaming subs will not count.

Storm of Valako Portal,Path of Exile 2, developer: Grinding Gear Games

In addition, during the same time period, anyone who purchases 1 Twitch subscription of any tier to any channel streaming PoE 2 will receive an exclusive Chaos Orb Twitch Badge.