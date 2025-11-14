Today marks the launch of the biggest game in the Black Ops series ever. You can play new Call of Duty right away with Xbox Game Pass

Starting today, if you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can check out the latest game Microsoft has lined up for you for the first half of November. Of course, we're talking about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the seventh installment of the best-selling shooter series published by Activision.

The joint work of the Treyarch and Raven Software teams launches not only on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S but also on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game costs $69.99 on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

Set in 2035, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is described as the largest installment of the series. Its main character is David Mason, whose task is to thwart Raul Menendez's plans involving the use of a secret psychological weapon. Our base of operations is the city of Avalon, from where we embark on missions scattered across the globe.

You can finish the story campaign solo or team up with up to 4 friends in co-op, and by doing so, you'll unlock the endgame mode packed with special challenges. There's also an extensive multiplayer with an omnimovement system waiting to be tested, a co-op Zombies mode, and a bonus with Dead Ops Arcade 4, which feels like those old-school arcade shooters.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8 GB Graphics: 4 GB GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 470 Storage: 60 GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 12 GB Graphics: 8 GB GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage: 60 GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit