Today marks the launch of the biggest game in the Black Ops series ever. You can play new Call of Duty right away with Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches today on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions, as well as on PlayStation 5.
Starting today, if you've got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can check out the latest game Microsoft has lined up for you for the first half of November. Of course, we're talking about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the seventh installment of the best-selling shooter series published by Activision.
The joint work of the Treyarch and Raven Software teams launches not only on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S but also on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game costs $69.99 on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.
Set in 2035, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is described as the largest installment of the series. Its main character is David Mason, whose task is to thwart Raul Menendez's plans involving the use of a secret psychological weapon. Our base of operations is the city of Avalon, from where we embark on missions scattered across the globe.
You can finish the story campaign solo or team up with up to 4 friends in co-op, and by doing so, you'll unlock the endgame mode packed with special challenges. There's also an extensive multiplayer with an omnimovement system waiting to be tested, a co-op Zombies mode, and a bonus with Dead Ops Arcade 4, which feels like those old-school arcade shooters.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Despite Stella Montis launch, ARC Raiders players don’t have Merits rewards. The good news is that you can still earn the new currency
Players complain about desync in Anno 117. If you play multiplayer, be prepared for crashes but devs are working to solve it
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily