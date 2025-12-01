Best way to experience Blizzard's classic. Project Diablo 2 challenges with new map and uber bosses

Even though you can get your hands on Diablo 2: Resurrected, it's a great time to revisit the original game from 2000. A few days ago, the 12th season of Project Diablo 2 started—a mod that expands the game as if its development never ended.

Best time to return to Diablo 2

Season 12 started on November 28th, so this is the perfect time to try some modifications. The community is very active, so you will easily get gameplay advice. They may prove to be very useful because PD2 has been in development for five years, and although the core of the gameplay remains the same, there are quite a few changes. It's enough to mention the map system from Path of Exile or the challenging Uber Bosses.

The latest Season, titled Suffering, introduces a new, unique map to the game called City of Ureh. Among other things, it stands out with monsters that drop items with sockets. The same applies to the final boss, who will always leave behind a unique item with sockets.

You might want to think about playing a ranged character because the PD2 team has revamped that part of the game. In the new season, they've added quality modifiers for arrows and bolts (normal, exceptional, and elite), and they can even have sockets now. Moreover, quite a few unique quivers are waiting to be discovered.

The devs have also revamped the stash, which now features an enhanced search engine and the option for direct upgrading of gems and potions. Additionally, the loot filter has gained item drop sounds familiar from Path of Exile. There are also many balance changes, such as the reworking of the Blizzard spell. You can also expect completely new builds and runewords.

If you are interested in the full list of new features, you can find it on the PD2 website. There, you can also download the mod, which requires the original Diablo 2 along with the Lord of Destruction expansion to run.

