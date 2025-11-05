“You are an arrogant a**hole.” Harry Potter director almost turned down the film, but he was harshly criticized by this cinema legend

The director of Harry Potter almost rejected the opportunity to film one of the most beloved installments, but thanks to a cinema legend, he reconsidered his decision.
Various directors stood behind the cameras of the Harry Potter movies, from Chris Columbus, through Alfonso Cuarón and Mike Newell, to David Yates. The popular series could have been a tempting prospect for filmmakers who wanted to take on a project with guaranteed success, and the Harry Potter films could guarantee just that.
And certainly, the opportunity to shoot Prisoner of Azkaban was a big chance for Alfonso Cuarón, who was not yet widely known at the time, as his greatest works were still ahead of him. The filmmaker was surprised by Warner Bros.' proposal that he take on the filming of the third part of the series. All the more so because Harry Potter stood out from his previous projects.
I was confused because it was completely not on my radar. I speak often with Guillermo [del Toro], and a couple of days after, I said, “You know, they offered me this Harry Potter film, but it’s really weird they offer me this.”
It was only after being criticized by the cinema legend that Cuarón decided to make Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which turned out to be the right decision. The third part of the series, his film, is considered the best or one of the best of the eight.
He said, “Wait, wait, wait, you said you haven’t read Harry Potter?” I said, “I don’t think it’s for me.” In very florid lexicon, in Spanish, he said, “You are an arrogant a**hole.”
David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter films, believed in Cuarón from the very beginning. He was well aware that the filmmaker had previously worked on slightly different projects, but that was precisely why he considered him the right person to give the series a new tone with its adolescent characters.
1
Author: Edyta Jastrzebska
A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.
Warhammer Survivors Bullet Hell is coming in 2026. Time to purge some tiny Xenos
Red Dead Redemption 3 „probably will happen.” However, the series creator says it will be a sad event
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily