“You are an arrogant a**hole.” Harry Potter director almost turned down the film, but he was harshly criticized by this cinema legend

Various directors stood behind the cameras of the Harry Potter movies, from Chris Columbus, through Alfonso Cuarón and Mike Newell, to David Yates. The popular series could have been a tempting prospect for filmmakers who wanted to take on a project with guaranteed success, and the Harry Potter films could guarantee just that.

And certainly, the opportunity to shoot Prisoner of Azkaban was a big chance for Alfonso Cuarón, who was not yet widely known at the time, as his greatest works were still ahead of him. The filmmaker was surprised by Warner Bros.' proposal that he take on the filming of the third part of the series. All the more so because Harry Potter stood out from his previous projects.

I was confused because it was completely not on my radar. I speak often with Guillermo [del Toro], and a couple of days after, I said, “You know, they offered me this Harry Potter film, but it’s really weird they offer me this.”

It was only after being criticized by the cinema legend that Cuarón decided to make Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which turned out to be the right decision. The third part of the series, his film, is considered the best or one of the best of the eight.

He said, “Wait, wait, wait, you said you haven’t read Harry Potter?” I said, “I don’t think it’s for me.” In very florid lexicon, in Spanish, he said, “You are an arrogant a**hole.”

David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter films, believed in Cuarón from the very beginning. He was well aware that the filmmaker had previously worked on slightly different projects, but that was precisely why he considered him the right person to give the series a new tone with its adolescent characters.