Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but it’s already making its presence in Cookie Jam. This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge is kicking off with some seriously tasty Turkey Day vibes, filled with all the flavors that make the holiday so delicious. So if you’re not sure how to answer “Key lime, apple, sweet potato,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Key lime, apple, sweet potato” in Cookie Jam

This Cookie Jam hint didn’t give me the answer right away, it took a minute to click. But once you really think about it, it’s clear there was only one right answer for this one:

Key lime, apple, sweet potato – Pies

Key lime, apple, and sweet potato pies are some of the most popular desserts you’ll find on a Thanksgiving dinner table – and they often stick around for a few days afterward, thanks to those inevitable leftovers. But the Thanksgiving spread isn’t complete without a few other classics, too. Pumpkin pie usually makes an appearance, bringing that warm, spiced flavor everyone loves. Pecan pie shows up for those who like something rich and nutty, and sometimes you’ll even see a cherry pie making its sweet, tangy cameo. All in all, it’s a dessert lover’s dream table.

