Once again, the weekend starts and new Buzzwords are here. At this point, it is hard to imagine Cookie Jam without questions. It seems that this time developers prepare us for Thanksgiving. “Key lime, apple, sweet potato” and “Roast turkey to serve to guests” are perfect example, but “A group tied by blood or bond” is also thematical. Let’s answer it.

Answer to “A group tied by blood or bond” in Cookie Jam

Thanksgiving is time when we can all gather together, eat good food, meet friends and…

A group tied by blood or bond – family.

While there are many people who like to celebrate various holidays alone, probably even more cherish the company of friends and family at these moments. The meal seems better if you share it with someone who you love or like, right? Especially if you don’t see this person very often. That’s why at the beginning I mentioned that this question still is in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Now, it is time for the next Buzzword – “Everyone brings a dish.” Do you know the answer? Good luck and see you next time.