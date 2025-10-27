Dispatch Episode 3 release date is almost here. See how many chapters the game has in total

Telltale Games, famous for their story-driven hits like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, went through a dramatic and messy collapse. They did get revived and even announced The Wolf Among Us 2, but after some layoffs, it’s been a while since we’ve heard any real updates on it. If you’re really missing what made Telltale games so special, some of the old team started AdHoc Studio and created Dispatch, which launched on October 22, 2025, in an episodic format. The first two episodes are already out, so let’s see when the next ones are dropping.

Dispatch Episodes 1–8 release dates

Dispatch has a total of 8 episodes, and the team is releasing them weekly, so it feels a lot like following your favorite TV show. Here’s how the schedule breaks down:

  1. Episode 1 (Pivot) and 2 (Onboard) – October 22
  2. Episode 3 (Turnover) and 4 (Restructure) – October 29
  3. Episode 5 (Team Building) and 6 (Moving Parts) – November 5
  4. Episode 7 (Retrospective) and 8 (Synergy) – November 12

While Dispatch has mostly positive reviews, the main gripe some players have is about the episodic release. Waiting for the next part of the game doesn’t sit well with everyone. But AdHoc Studio’s choice to do it this way was intentional, and it’s something the team is used to from their Telltale days.

They wanted to capture that same vibe, creating a game that feels like a serialized TV show where each episode builds on the last, keeping players excited and stirring up community discussions. And the talks have already started, people are even debating on who’s voicing Phenomaman and Sonar.

This format also helps the story stay structured, letting players stay engaged in a way that feels both immediate and ongoing. Plus, with only a few weeks between episodes, there aren’t any long waits – a lesson the team learned working at Telltale.

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

