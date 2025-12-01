Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows DLC hasn’t even launched yet, but it already has over 1,000 Steam reviews due to a silly confusion

Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows DLC launches on December 4, 2025. It’s the first big expansion for Nightreign, announced last month during PlayStation State of Play Japan. But the problem is, there’s already expansion called The Forsaken Hollows that came out back in May 2025. Here’s how to make sure you don’t end up buying the same content twice.

The Forsaken Hollows DLC explained

Elden Ring Nightreign launched on May 29 or 30, depending on where you were in the world, and it has a few different versions:

Standard Edition – just the base game. Deluxe Edition – some extras plus a code for future DLC. Collector’s Edition – only in certain regions (probably sold out by now).

After launch, if you had the Standard Edition, you could grab the extras from the Deluxe Edition via the Deluxe Upgrade Pack. But on November 11, that pack got renamed to Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows, which is where all the confusion started. Now it looks like there are over 1,000 reviews on Steam for content that hasn’t even come out yet.

Love that we can review something that is not out yet lol, totally recommend the game base, this looks cool too - EvilTwin1 A truly remarkable DLC experience, avant-garde even. Every aspect, a true masterpiece, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. In every way it is a magnum opus of art, NO!!! the whole WORLD, THE GALAXY EVEN!!! (off screen mumbling) Huh?!?! What??? Its not even out yet?... Well you heard it here first folks, this DLC TRANSCENDS THE LAWS OF TIME ITS MEER PRESENCE IN OUR TIME IS ENOUGH TO MAKE MY SKIN SHIVER IN ANTICIPATION!!! HOW TRULY REMARKABLE!! - AlanaBellaBee

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

If you grabbed the Nightreign Deluxe Edition or later got the Deluxe Upgrade Pack, you don’t need to buy the DLC again, it’ll automatically be available for you on December 4, 2025.

If you only have the base game, you can now pick up Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows DLC. Right now, it includes all the extra content from the old Deluxe Upgrade Pack, and soon the new expansion will be added too.