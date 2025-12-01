ARC Raiders Expedition date and materials you need to finish it

Expedition Project in ARC Raiders will soon reach the final stage. So, how much time do you have to gather resources?
ARC Raiders is one of the big Steam hits. This time Embark Studio gives us an extraction shooter where players end up in post-apocalyptic world. Your goal is simple – you have to gather a lot of loot and run with it to the safe base. Of course, developers constantly update their game to keep players' attention. A month ago, Expedition Project was launched. This time-limited event allows you to send unRaider beyond Rust Belt, which will reset your character, but you will get some permanent account unlocks, cosmetics and buff for the next expedition cycle. Now, we are close to the final stage of the event.
Expedition Project is divided into three stages. First of them was launched on October 30th and will last to December 14th. The main goal is to gather resources to construct caravans.
The second stage will begin on December 15th and end on December 20th. In these days you can finalize your expedition. Finally, on December 21st the caravans will depart.
Expedition project needs preparation. So, you must complete five stages. This will require to get proper materials.
Stage
Materials required
Foundation
150 x Metal Parts, 200 x Rubber Parts, 80 x ARC Alloy, 15 x Steel Spring
Core Systems
35 x Durable Cloth, 30 x Wires, 30 x Electrical Components, 5x Cooling Fan
Framework
5 x Light Bulb, 30 x Battery, 20 x Sensors, 1 x Exodus Modules
Outfitting
5 x Humidifier, 5 x Advanced Electrical Components, 3 x Magnetic Accelerator, 3 x Leaper Pulse Unit
Load Stage
250,000 credits worth of "Combat Items," 100,000 credits worth of "Survival Items," 180,000 credits worth of "Provisions," 300,000 credits worth of "Materials"
On the list of required materials, there are items that can be hard to get. The perfect example is Humidifier. If you want to check what items you can recycle, you can find this out in our guide.
When you complete all these stages you can finally send your Raider on expedition beyond Rust Belt.
0
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
