Elden Ring Nightreign DLC The Forsaken Hollows launches next month

Today, during the PlayStation State of Play Japan, FromSoftware announced DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign, The Forsaken Hollows. Despite some obvious problems with its multiplayer at launch, Elden Ring Nightreign remains one of the best co-op action games of the year. Just a few months ago, Deep Night mode was added to give players an extra level of challenge. The Forsaken Hollows will be the first major DLC, introducing two new playable characters. The wait won’t be long either, as the initial trailer revealed a release date scheduled for next month, December 4th, 2025.

Elden Ring Nightreign shocked the gaming world at the end of last year when it was announced during The Game Awards showcase. It was the same event in which Elden Ring: Shadow of the Edtree was controversially nominated for Game of the Year, so to get more Elden Ring from FromSoftware was wholly unexpected. You can watch the trailer from today’s showcase, but there is also more information available on the PlayStation Blog.

The Forsaken Hollows DLC will introduce two new playable nightfarers: the Scholar and the Undertaker. The Scholar is an arcane-focused character described as “an academic” who carries a magical book across the battlefield. The PlayStation Blog claims that this character “gains incredible advantages through battlefield observation.” Meanwhile, the Undertaker relies more on strength and faith, “an abbess who… sends her enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency.”

This new DLC will also introduce a new area to explore, the Great Hollow. It is described as “a great cavity in the depths of Limveld. The hollow is strewn with exotic ruins and temples; sacred towers denoting the remains of ancient people; and crystals that exude a cursed, life-draining miasma.” Players will also have two new bosses to face off against, including what looks to be a legion of seven angelic, armored warriors.

The Forsaken Hollows for Elden Ring Nightreign will be included in the Collector's Edition and the Deluxe Edition, hinting that otherwise this expansion will be a paid upgrade. If you were looking for an excuse to return to Limveld, you won’t have to wait long, as the Forsaken Hollows DLC releases in less than a month on December 4th, 2025.