ETS2 is 13 years old and has just set an all-time record on Steam

Even after 13 years, Euro Truck Simulator 2 continues to break its own popularity records thanks to a successful DLC (or even two).

SCS Software is still working on their older simulators, and it's not just for a small group of fans. This past weekend, 72,678 Steam users were playing ETS 2 simultaneously, which is arguably the best result in the history of this game.

We write "apparently" because SteamDB doesn't cover the period before 2013 (the second ETS was released on the platform in October 2012). Nevertheless, a quick glance at the statistics is enough to say that it was only in mid-2014 when the title exceeded 10,000 people at the same time. So there is really no option for Euro Truck Simulator 2 to even come close to having over 70,000 users simultaneously before. (This is the first time ETS 2's player peak has exceeded this number).

Moreover, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is currently the best-selling paid game on Steam. Even though the number of players dropped a lot after yesterday's peak, ETS 2 is still hanging around in the top 50 most popular games on Valve's platform.

It's easy to identify the main reason for this surge in popularity. On November 27th, not only did the much-anticipated Nordic Horizons expansion (basically a revamp of the Scandinavian countries) release, but also a smaller DLC called Forest Machinery. The first one was so well-received by players that many of them consider NH to be the most polished expansion in the game's history.

The developers have released the final part of the summary of the SCS Fan Day event. As part of it, fans were able to visit the studio's headquarters and talk to the creators.