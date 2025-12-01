New in Xbox Game Pass. It's a release featuring Marvel characters that references the golden age of arcade machines

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will play another launch title today. This time, it is a walking brawler titled Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
Today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers are getting the second-to-last game Microsoft has lined up for them for late November and early December. The game in question is Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a classic-style beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games, the devs behind titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Mercenary Kings.
Marvel Cosmic Invasion is dropping today, not just on PC and Xbox One/Series X/S, but also on PlayStation 4/5 and both versions of the Nintendo Switch.
In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, players take on the roles of Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, or Nova to defend the galaxy from an attack by the sinister Annihilus and his army. We're watching the action from the side, and as we play, we move through different levels and take out waves of enemies.
Each superhero is differentiated by their strengths, skills, and fighting style. Before starting the mission, we pick two characters and can switch between them whenever we want to pull off some awesome combo attacks. The cherry on top is the co-op mode, which lets you play together either in person or online.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
