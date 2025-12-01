New in Xbox Game Pass. It's a release featuring Marvel characters that references the golden age of arcade machines

Today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers are getting the second-to-last game Microsoft has lined up for them for late November and early December. The game in question is Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a classic-style beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games, the devs behind titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Mercenary Kings.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is dropping today, not just on PC and Xbox One/Series X/S, but also on PlayStation 4/5 and both versions of the Nintendo Switch.

In Marvel Cosmic Invasion, players take on the roles of Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, or Nova to defend the galaxy from an attack by the sinister Annihilus and his army. We're watching the action from the side, and as we play, we move through different levels and take out waves of enemies.

Each superhero is differentiated by their strengths, skills, and fighting style. Before starting the mission, we pick two characters and can switch between them whenever we want to pull off some awesome combo attacks. The cherry on top is the co-op mode, which lets you play together either in person or online.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion – minimum PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 / Athlon 64 X2 6400+ RAM: 4 GB Graphics: 1 GB GeForce GT 320 / Radeon HD 6570 Storage: 1 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Marvel Cosmic Invasion – recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-540 / AMD Phenom II X2 550 RAM: 8 GB Graphics: 2 GB GeForce GT 730 / Radeon R7 240 Storage: 1 GB HDD OS: Windows 10 64-bit