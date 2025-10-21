“You just spent a year of your life making this piece of shit.” 53 years ago, a legendary filmmaker said one sentence that changed Martin Scorsese's fate
The legendary filmmaker completely changed Martin Scorsese's fate by telling him what he should focus on in his work.
The new documentary about Martin Scorsese from Apple TV, titled Mr. Scorsese, contains many anecdotes from the filmmaker's life, delving deep into his past. It reminds us that the beginnings of his career weren’t easy, and that he didn’t start out as a cinematic genius, having his ups and downs.
Before Scorsese released the brilliant Taxi Driver, he had previously made the romantic crime drama Boxcar Bertha. The film was commissioned by Roger Corman, who became famous for making low-budget knockoffs of hits, and this film was no different, inspired by the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde. The production was important to Scorsese, who put a lot of effort into completing the project despite the low budget, which required him to make a lot of cuts.
Unfortunately, although Martin Scorsese himself felt that he had reached an important milestone, he didn’t meet with enthusiasm from his friends, who didn’t like Boxcar Bertha. As the filmmaker confessed, “for them, it was as if he had caught a disease.” It was difficult for him to take on his dream collaborations, as Boxcar Bertha was like a blemish on his filmography.
In the documentary, Martin Scorsese mentioned his meeting with American independent cinema icon John Cassavetes. After watching Boxcar Bertha, Cassavetes approached Scorsese and said something that stayed with him for the rest of his life and completely changed the course of his life.
You just spent a year of your life making this piece of shit. Don’t do it again.
And Scorsese took his advice, never working with Corman again, nor creating such for-hire projects. And, following the advice of the icon of indie cinema, he set to work on his dream project, Mean Streets.
More about movies and TV series:
- Star Trek is “the most successful failure in history” because no one watched it, and it was canceled before it became popular in 170 countries
- “He was an angel on my shoulder.” Sean Penn has nothing but gratitude for this big Hollywood star
- The end of Stranger Things isn't enough for Millie Bobby Brown: the actress will once again have powers in her new Netflix TV series
- “We tried to buy it back and burn the negative.” Sylvester Stallone hated this movie, but today it is considered one of his very best
- “They were so bad to us.” The star of Reacher regrets his participation in this cult saga
- This upcoming TV series with new Draco is a must watch for Harry Potter fans. Lox Pratt looks exactly like Malfoy in it