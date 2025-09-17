How to get Skeptic in Borderlands 4. This Harlowe's class mode is powerful

Borderlands 4 allows you to jump into this twisted universe once again and face many different enemies – with strong bosses as Sidney Pointy Legs on the lead. Of course, the series is looter shooter, so killing opponents will reward you with better, rarer or even weirder weapons. Alter all who doesn’t want to use such a unique gun as Frangible. Additionally, you can also find some class mods. From the Harlowe players’ perspective, one of the most interesting drops is Skeptic. So, how to get it? Let’s find out.

How to get Skeptic in Borderlands 4? It’s simple

Harlowe is one of the playable characters in Borderlands 4. She is a Gravitar that specializes in elemental-based attacks. Many people believe that she is not the best choice. To be honest, some of them even think that she is the weakest of Vault Hunters. However, let’s remember that there are some mods that can boost her powers. One of them is Skeptic. It offers an interesting effect:

Whanever Harlowe Slams an enemy in Stasis, she automatically fires Radiation Darts and Cryo Darts that home in on enemies. Shooting enemies with an active Status Effect restores 5% of Action Skill Cooldown.

How to get this Harlowe’s class modification? It’s not that complicated. It’s a drop from a Callis, The Ripper Queen. You will find her in northwestern part of Carcadia Burn called Fallen Crown in the Moon-Called Throne fortress. At some point, story will lead to this place. One of the main quests, Her Flaming Vision, will force you to fight with this boss.

So, you can get Skeptic without doing anything special. You have to be patient and follow main questline.