All about ascension in Grow a Garden (GaG). Garden Coins, Orson’s new currency, without secrets

Grow a Garden is known for its often updates. One was just a few hours ago. It is called a Fairy event. Now we can take part in a fresh challenge and adopt some new pets. However, the list of novelties is far from over. There is a new feature, which was added in the update. Now we can ascend. But what does it even mean?

What Ascension is in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Ascension is a new mechanic, tailored to let players spend some of their money. If you ascend, you will lose all of your Sheckles, but in return you will get new currency – 10 Garden Coins. It should not influence your account in any other way. It was announced that this mechanic will be reworked if necessary, depending on the players’ feedback. It means that it might change in the future.

How to Ascend in Grow a Garden (GaG)

To Ascend you need to go to Orson. He is a new shopkeeper in the corner of the map. You need to pay him 1 trillion sheckles and a rare fruit with mutation. If you decide to do that, you will lose all your money but you will get 10 Garden Coins. So, think twice about it. You can ascend only once every 24 hours.

How to use Garden Coins in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This currency can be used to buy (among others):