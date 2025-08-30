All about ascension in Grow a Garden (GaG). Garden Coins, Orson’s new currency, without secrets

The Fairy update introduced a new currency – Garden coins. However, only if you ascend. Let’s talk about it.

Damian Gacek

All about ascension in Grow a Garden (GaG). Garden Coins, Orson’s new currency, without secrets, image source: Image by Google Gemini.
All about ascension in Grow a Garden (GaG). Garden Coins, Orson’s new currency, without secrets Source: Image by Google Gemini.

Grow a Garden is known for its often updates. One was just a few hours ago. It is called a Fairy event. Now we can take part in a fresh challenge and adopt some new pets. However, the list of novelties is far from over. There is a new feature, which was added in the update. Now we can ascend. But what does it even mean?

What Ascension is in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Ascension is a new mechanic, tailored to let players spend some of their money. If you ascend, you will lose all of your Sheckles, but in return you will get new currency – 10 Garden Coins. It should not influence your account in any other way. It was announced that this mechanic will be reworked if necessary, depending on the players’ feedback. It means that it might change in the future.

How to Ascend in Grow a Garden (GaG)

To Ascend you need to go to Orson. He is a new shopkeeper in the corner of the map. You need to pay him 1 trillion sheckles and a rare fruit with mutation. If you decide to do that, you will lose all your money but you will get 10 Garden Coins. So, think twice about it. You can ascend only once every 24 hours.

How to use Garden Coins in Grow a Garden (GaG)

This currency can be used to buy (among others):

  1. 1 additional save slot (50 Garden Coins)
  2. Egg capacity upgrades (20 Garden Coins)
  3. Pet inventory capacity upgrades (20 Garden Coins)
  4. Plant inventory capacity upgrades (20 Garden Coins)
  5. Cosmetic inventory capacity upgrade (10 Garden Coins)
  6. It can be also used in the new Friendship tab in Sam’s seeds shop.
More:

Grow a Garden

March 26, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map