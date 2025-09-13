Fall market shops in Grow a Garden (GaG). Unlock all items in Seed Shop, Pet Shop, Gear Shop, and Cosmetic shop

The second part of Fairy event in Grow a Garden is behind us. You know what it means – it is time for the brand-new update. This one is called Fall Market, and the name suits it perfectly, as we can buy many things – pets, seeds, gear and cosmetics. However, first, we need to give Fall Tree some items (various kinds of plants, you can find them all here). Let’s look at all goodies that we can get from the shops.

Pet Shop in Grow a Garden (GaG) Fall Market event

Fall Egg – it can be purchased from the start. Chipmunk – you need to give items to Fall Tree 4 times. It gives a chance to not consume a use when using a Harvest Tool. Red Squirrel - you need to give items to Fall Tree 7 times. It shortens cooldown of other Squirrel pets. Marmot - you need to give items to Fall Tree 10 times. You have to find Mamrot to win rewards. Sugar Glider - you need to give items to Fall Tree 13 times. Takes mutation from one plant and gives it to another. Space Squirrel (gives Voidtouched mutation) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 17 times.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Grow a Garden content!

Seed Shop in Grow a Garden (GaG) Fall Market event

Turnip Seed (Common) – it can be purchased from the start. Parsley Seed (Uncommon) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 2 times. Meyer Lemon Seed (Rare) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 4 times. Carnival Pumpkin Seed (Legendary) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 5 times. Kniphofia Seed (Mythical) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 10 times. Golden Peach Seed (Divine) - you need to give items to Fall Tree 13 times.

Gear Shop in Grow a Garden (GaG) Fall Market event

Firefly Jar - it can be purchased from the start. Sky Lantern - it can be purchased from the start. Maple Leaf Kite - it can be purchased from the start. Leaf Blower - you need to give items to Fall Tree 2 times. Maple Syrup - you need to give items to Fall Tree 5 times. Maple Sprinkler - you need to give items to Fall Tree 9 times. Bonfire - you need to give items to Fall Tree 10 times. Harvest Basket - you need to give items to Fall Tree 12 times. Maple Leaf Charm - you need to give items to Fall Tree 13 times. Golden Acorn - you need to give items to Fall Tree 17 times. It resets age of your pet but gives it a random mutation.

Cosmetic Shop in Grow a Garden (GaG) Fall Market event

Most items in Cosmetic shop can be purchased from the start. You can buy Fall Crate, Fall Leaf Chair, Maple Flag, and Flying Kite right away. To get Fall Fountain, you need to contribute to the event 10 times.