Even Call of Duty devs are worried that people are fed up with this shooter series. Despite that, they aren't giving up, showing off new stuff from CODNext

The creators of Black Ops 7 are hyping up the game's first season as the "biggest in history" right after its launch.

After tons of articles and smaller reports (including stuff about anti-cheat during beta tests), the developers at Treyarch spent almost 4 hours talking about the multiplayer modes in the latest CoD. The Call of Duty Next stream was summarized in a separate post by the devs, which was published on the official series website.

During the presentation, the creators gave us a sneak peek of the gameplay, showing off 6 of the 18 new maps available at launch and the new Overload mode debuting in BO 7. They also showcased some weapons that players will soon get to try out in the beta tests.

More Standard Maps and Customization

The developers' goal when designing new maps was simple: "to encourage fast, frantic gameplay on dynamic maps designed in the classic Treyarch style with three lanes, deeply tied to the storyline." In practice, this means more standard-sized maps, although there will also be 20v20 Skirmish battles, initially in two larger locations.

During the stream, improvements to the Omnimovement system (enhanced with the wall jump), new customization options (unlocked through frequent use of related items), hybrid combat specializations, and Wildcards were discussed.

The devs also gave us a sneak peek at the new stuff in zombie mode and its characters, who will take on undead hordes on the biggest map ever for this mode, traveling through six large locations in a Wonder Vehicle. Players seeking greater challenges will be able to choose a new, Cursed mode, where they will start with just a pistol. The return of Survival maps was also confirmed.

Warzone with Independent Balance

Warzone hasn't been forgotten either, with both updated gameplay and a new map. Luckily, it doesn't mean they're getting rid of the popular Verdansk map. This will still be the main map for the free CoD, but the creators are going to add some cool new spots to it. The game will also feature a massive player battle inspired by Blackout from Black Ops 4, albeit not until spring 2026.

The creators have also said they'll be tweaking the balance more often so that the CoD: Warzone metagame evolves more frequently, separate from the main series updates. In other words, developers will be able to change weapon modifications and their stats without looking at the core Black Ops 7 multiplayer.

You can find more about these updates and other stuff (including what's coming to Call of Duty Mobile) in the article published by the Treyarch team. Apparently, the creator is serious when they announce the biggest first season in the series' history (via X).

Black Ops 7 (won't be) too similar to BO6

From what the creators have been saying, it's clear that they really want to improve how players see CoD. The devs have already promised to rein in the unusual skins, and Treyarch recently confirmed that a number of crossover skins from big franchises have been scrapped to accommodate player feedback (via CharlieINTEL on X/Reddit).

This might be because the people behind CoD were recently worried that players are getting tired of the whole series. This is completely understandable: Call of Duty didn't take a break like its rival Battlefield, and a new installment of the series launched every year. It's also easy to find comments – including under the Call of Duty NEXT stream – questioning the point of releasing the "seventh" Black Ops instead of updating BO6.

The developers expressed such concerns in an interview with Keshav Bhat (host of the CharlieINTEL website; via Dexerto).

I think the honest answer is yes. I worry about that [the players' perception of BO7 as being too similar to BO6 ]. Obviously, there was a plan with the two MW games and then this [Black Ops]. We'll see what the franchise does in the future. We're excited about the opportunities it gave us, but we'd all be dead lying if we said we weren't worried about that.

Nevertheless, the team will do everything to ensure that Black Ops 7 differs significantly from its predecessor. And by the way, they are starting the development of "the biggest season," perhaps to silence players who criticize the series (and not only this one) for the poor changes in the early seasons of previous CoD games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on November 14th on PC, PS5, and XSX/S. Some will be able to try the game's beta as early as tomorrow, while the rest will join the fun on October 5.