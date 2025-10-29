Gaming's most addictive duo just launched a collaboration. Balatro-themed Vampire Survivors update is out now for free

Today, two of the most addictive video games announced a collaboration. This morning, during the ID@Xbox showcase, a collaboration was announced between the roguelike card game Balatro and Vampire Survivors. The collaboration introduces new content for Vampire Survivors, allowing players to play as the iconic Jimbo in a Balatro-inspired world called the Ante Chamber. Today’s update is now available across nearly all platforms; Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store will need to wait a few more days until October 31st, and it is completely free.

Gaming’s most addictive duo has officially launched a collaboration

The last few years have been very heavily influenced by both Balatro and Vampire Survivors. Both games are breakout successes initially created by a single developer. Balatro even earned itself a Game of the Year nomination at the Game Awards in 2024 alongside massive AAA blockbusters like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Now, it feels like every other day there’s a new roguelike take on a classic game, inspired by Balatro, or there’s a new survivors-like, a new genre forming before our eyes with a naming convention not unlike Metroidvania or souls-like.

The trailer showcases the new Ante Chamber, which is a clever play on the antes from Balatro. As is usual with Vampire Survivors, the screen is full of chaos as enemies swarm you and your powers, abilities, and projectiles keep them at bay. It appears that some of the Joker cards found in Balatro will be featured in some way. For example, the Cavendish, a Joker card with a banana, appears in the trailer and unlocks a power that sends bananas flying in all directions.

So, all I’m saying with this one is make sure to check in on your friends who love roguelikes over the next few days. This could be the kind of collaboration that keeps them stuck to their phone, computer, or console for a long time. The end of today’s new trailer also teases two more updates coming to Vampire Survivors soon. This Balatro update is the fifth in a series of significant updates. The trailer teases “See you soon…” regarding the next reveal.