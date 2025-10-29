Are you troubled by Battlefield 6 „Connection lost” issue? Developers know about the problem and work on the fix

Battlefield 6 was highly anticipated, and without a doubt it was the most awaited FPS this year. The new installment of the iconic shooter series from EA and Dice generated a lot of excitement and hopes. After long wait, now we can play it. Although opinions vary, on Steam alone, 76% of reviews are positive (out of over 75,000). The good reception is backed by the interesting gameplay and various modes, such as the recently added REDSEC (battle royale mode). The campaign is also an important part of the experience, but the problem is that some players are encountering significant issues with launching it. This is all due to the “Connection Lost” message.

“Connection Lost” massage while launching campaign in Battlefield 6 explained

Although Battlefield 6 was released on October 10, 2025, many players jumped into multiplayer mode right from the start. No wonder, as battles with so many people in a dynamic environment are very appealing. However, many gamers are here for the campaign (at least partially). So, imagine a surprise that after the recent update, they couldn’t launch it. Some people can’t enjoy this mode due to a “Connection Lost” message.

If you want to learn more about Battlefield 6 and other games, join our community on Google News. It is free and you will be first to get news or interesting facts. Moreover, it helps us a lot.

But what do you mean, a message about losing connection in a single player mode? Well, unfortunately, Battlefield 6 requires a constant Internet connection to use all modes. That's why such a notice may appear. Of course, it doesn't necessarily mean that there is a problem with your connection.

The developers are currently aware that some players on Steam are experiencing this annoying issue. Sadly, at this point, there is nothing players can do about it on their side. Fortunately, the studio is already working on a solution to this problem. For now, there is nothing else to do but wait for the fix.