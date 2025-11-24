„Generative AI is overhyped nonsense and we don’t need it.” Devs appreciate AI, but say it has yet to prove its worth

Whether we like it or not, AI is still a hot topic in the gaming world, especially since a bunch of studios have announced they are shifting their focus towards it. However, there is no shortage of devs who approach this technology with a bit less excitement and more caution.

Useful but not without issues tool

On the Tally-Ho Corner website, there's an article where the writer reached out to a bunch of wargame creators to get their thoughts on AI. People have mixed feelings, but most agree it's a handy tool that speeds up work. However, it can't replace human creativity and is often overrated.

We don’t see this as tools replacing developers; we see it as tools enhancing their capabilities so they can focus on what matters: creativity, innovation, and meeting new user expectations – Kevin Haelterman, creator of Liftoff.

The studio Giant Flame, creators of the game The Troop, uses AI during coding—mainly for making minor fixes. In this aspect, the technology is very useful, but you gotta be really careful with the answers you get and make sure to test everything thoroughly. Nonetheless, it was pointed out that creating entire large functions like this is hard to imagine, and other developers agreed.

Most experienced programmers will agree that letting AI write an entire module (let alone a whole program) is a terrible idea, as you’ll then be stuck debugging, maintaining, and modifying a code base built without any notion of future work or expansion – Scott Goffman from Panic Ensues Software.

AI can also help with translating games, but the text it produces often has mistakes and misses a lot of the original subtleties. AI also performs reasonably well in generating 2D graphics, temporary assets, and voices for games that do not require high-level voice acting.

ARC Raiders uses AI to generate dialogue lines. Embark Studios

Objection to AI

Developers also pointed out areas where AI just doesn't cut it right now. Scott Goffman from Panic Ensues Software tried to create 3D models using this technology, which he could use as a starting point. The results were unsatisfactory, and fixing them would take more time than creating the individual objects from scratch.

It often happens that the bot misinterprets commands and delivers incorrect functions because it learns from many human-authored samples, which include both correct and incorrect data.

Why ask a bot to generate a statistically weighted facsimile of an answer when you can just read the source text? – Josh from Radian Simulations.

There are plenty of developers who are totally against AI. One of them is the studio Radian Simulations, which prefers creators to use open-source tools and their own brains. A representative of the studio claims that AI is "structurally unsuitable for the role it’s being sold for" and a version free of hallucinations will never be made.

My understanding of how this stuff works makes me even more confident in saying that generative AI is overhyped nonsense and we don’t need it.