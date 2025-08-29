Can you convert Premium Stash Tabs to Merchant Tabs in PoE2 in update 0.3.0? It’s a little complicated

Update 0.3.0, The Third Edict, for Path of Exile 2 is now live. The Rise of the Abyssal league has arrived, along with the new marketplace. And, as is often the case with major updates, a few problems have surfaced. First came issues with downloading the patch, then server connection errors, and even players who managed to log in found themselves stuck in the Clearfell encampment. However, a bigger and more unexpected problem has appeared: players are unable to convert Premium Stash Tabs into Merchant’s Tabs. Here’s why.

Not all Premium Stash Tabs can be converted to Merchant in PoE2 0.3.0 update

Merchant’s Tabs are a brand-new type of stash tab introduced in PoE2 0.3.0 The Third Edict update to support asynchronous (offline) trading via an NPC merchant named Ange.

With the update now live, Grinding Gear Games allows players to convert their existing Premium Stash Tabs into Merchant Tabs for free. Sounds great, right? Well, there’s a catch. And I don’t just mean the fact that only Premium Tabs purchased before August 29 (the day the patch dropped) can be converted. Any Premium Tabs bought after the update aren’t eligible for conversion at all.

The old message about the converting to Merchant's Tab.Source: Granding Gear Games

The new message about the converting to Merchant's Tab.Source: Granding Gear Games

The bigger issue, and the one that’s frustrated a lot of players, is that Premium Tabs upgraded from normal stash tabs before the patch can’t be converted either. In other words, if you didn’t originally buy them as Premium Tabs, you’re out of luck. It’s a confusing limitation, and to make matters worse, GGG didn’t clearly communicate it before launch, leaving many players blindsided once the system went live. They’ve since updated the description so everyone can understand the situation, but this is something that really should have been clarified beforehand.