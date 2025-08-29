Can you convert Premium Stash Tabs to Merchant Tabs in PoE2 in update 0.3.0? It’s a little complicated

Not everything was clear before The Third Edict update in PoE2 went live. Some Premium Stash Tabs can’t be converted into Merchant Tabs.

Olga Racinowska

Can you convert Premium Stash Tabs to Merchant Tabs in PoE2 in update 0.3.0? It’s a little complicated, image source: Grinding Gear Games.
Can you convert Premium Stash Tabs to Merchant Tabs in PoE2 in update 0.3.0? It’s a little complicated Source: Grinding Gear Games.

Update 0.3.0, The Third Edict, for Path of Exile 2 is now live. The Rise of the Abyssal league has arrived, along with the new marketplace. And, as is often the case with major updates, a few problems have surfaced. First came issues with downloading the patch, then server connection errors, and even players who managed to log in found themselves stuck in the Clearfell encampment. However, a bigger and more unexpected problem has appeared: players are unable to convert Premium Stash Tabs into Merchant’s Tabs. Here’s why.

Not all Premium Stash Tabs can be converted to Merchant in PoE2 0.3.0 update

Merchant’s Tabs are a brand-new type of stash tab introduced in PoE2 0.3.0 The Third Edict update to support asynchronous (offline) trading via an NPC merchant named Ange.

With the update now live, Grinding Gear Games allows players to convert their existing Premium Stash Tabs into Merchant Tabs for free. Sounds great, right? Well, there’s a catch. And I don’t just mean the fact that only Premium Tabs purchased before August 29 (the day the patch dropped) can be converted. Any Premium Tabs bought after the update aren’t eligible for conversion at all.

The old message about the converting to Merchant's Tab.Source: Granding Gear Games

The new message about the converting to Merchant's Tab.Source: Granding Gear Games

The bigger issue, and the one that’s frustrated a lot of players, is that Premium Tabs upgraded from normal stash tabs before the patch can’t be converted either. In other words, if you didn’t originally buy them as Premium Tabs, you’re out of luck. It’s a confusing limitation, and to make matters worse, GGG didn’t clearly communicate it before launch, leaving many players blindsided once the system went live. They’ve since updated the description so everyone can understand the situation, but this is something that really should have been clarified beforehand.

More:

Path of Exile 2

December 6, 2024

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Olga Racinowska

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map