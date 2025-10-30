Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition dev announces „something BIG.” GTA 4 fans express their concerns

The studio Groove Street Games, known for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, has plans for another project. Its CEO, Thomas Williamson, announced on X that the team is working on something "BIG."

Fans expect that it is about another remaster. The most likely candidate seems to be Grand Theft Auto IV. Rumors about a revamped version of this series have been floating around for quite a while now. Some players speculate that it might actually be about Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, which are spin-offs originally developed for PlayStation Portable.

Usually, this kind of speculation would get people excited, but it's a different story here because of Groove Street Games' track record. The release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was a true disaster – the remastered versions of the games were ugly and full of bugs. The collection was so bad that it was among the worst-rated games of 2021.

So, it's no shocker that most of the comments under Thomas Williamson's post on X are negative. Players express hope that the studio will not make more GTA remasters, while others joke that the CEO of Grove Street Games will return to drop the last bomb on the Grand Theft Auto fan community by developing more bad remakes.

The question arises whether there is anything to fear. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition looks quite decent, but it took three years to reach this point. The big question is whether Groove Street Games would give us another "adventure" like the last time with their next remaster, or if they've learned their lesson and the next project will launch in decent shape right from the start.