Max level in The Outer Worlds 2 and the limit of perks and skills. This is how the restrictions in the game look like

In The Outer Worlds 2, you cannot endlessly develop the main character. The game has maximum level limits for experience, skills, and perks. On this page, we explain what the level cap is and whether you can reset skills.

Level cap

Leveling up occur in a very classic way, that is, by accumulating experience points. Unfortunately, you cannot develop the character without any limitations. In the basic version of the game, the highest level is 30. Upon reaching it, you will lose the ability to earn additional skill points and select new perks.

It is not out of the question that the limit will be increased with the release of DLC, but these are only speculations.

Your companions can also level up – their experience level always matches that of your character. Every 5 levels, you can choose unique bonuses for them - these can, for example, affect the performance of their special attacks. You don't need to rush to get them join you - there is no risk of missing their skills from lower levels.

The game does not allow transferring equipment to companions (e.g. weapons or armor), but their equipment can change by acquiring special modification sets from their personal quests. You can then visit any workbench and make changes to their equipment.

Max skill level and perks limit

Leveling up is associated with two other important limitations. Each subsequent level grants 1 skill point. There is a limit on skill development to maximum level 20, which is lower than the "main" character level.

We recommend focusing on 2-3 skills and having them reach 10-20 points. This will allow you to perform the most advanced actions related to them or gain the best bonuses to statistics (e.g. attack strength). In the example from our image, developed Lockpick and Speech skills can allow you to disarm all locks and persuading interlocutors even in the most difficult conversations (increasing the chance to avoid combat or complete a task in a simpler way).

Unlocking perks is also limited. You can choose 1 perk every other experience level, so throughout the entire game, you will unlock a maximum of 15 perks. An additional limitation is that some assets are only available for sufficiently developed skills (e.g. requiring 8 points in Lockpick).

We recommend carefully reading the descriptions of the available perks. Some of them can unlock completely new actions (e.g. pickpocket), while others offer "only" a percentage increase in certain statistics (e.g. 10% stronger attacks with a specific weapon type).

Is it possible to reset character development (respec)?

Access to many different skills and advantages can theoretically encourage experimenting with various builds and development paths for the main character. Unfortunately, the game doesn't help with this because you can't reset your skills. This refers to the so-called respec, which is well-known from many other RPGs. An exception to this rule is the respec at the end of the prologue – after completing the tasks at the first station visited in the game, VALERIE will offer a reset, allowing you to reassign the development points spent so far.

After that point, resetting progress is not available even for a fee, as you will not find any NPC or station offering this type of service. You should always carefully consider spending development points, as you cannot reverse your decisions and you won't be able to acquire all skills and perks.