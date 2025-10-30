Bloodlines 2's first update focuses on cosmetics. The really big changes and new features are yet to come

Bloodlines 2 received its first major update, which introduced additional character customization options. Other changes have also been announced.

Martin Bukowski

Bloodlines 2's first update focuses on cosmetics. The really big changes and new features are yet to come
Bloodlines 2's first update focuses on cosmetics. The really big changes and new features are yet to come Source: The Chinese Room.

The release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 didn't go as fans of the first installment might have expected. The sequel let players down at almost every turn, leading to a really low rating on Steam and a lot of loud criticism.

The game has now received its first major update, which, however, didn't introduce any major improvements and focused mainly on cosmetics.

Halloween update

Version 1.0.2, called the "Halloween update," added 24 new ways to customize your character's look. The creator has been expanded with additional options for hairstyles, makeup, and eye colors – eight variants for each of these elements. Everything is maintained in a spooky style, in keeping with the spirit of the popular tradition.

Of course, the cosmetic changes are the biggest part of the 1.0.2 update, but they're not the only new things. The creators also fixed many issues with the game freezing and launching, and they removed many bugs – for example, missing dialogue options in certain places. You can find the full list of changes in the Steam post.

But more importantly, The Chinese Room studio has promised to listen to player feedback and plans to release regular updates both this year and next. It has already been announced what we can expect.

In future updates, we’re looking at including features such as an FOV slider, new save game options, custom difficulty settings that include the ability to play only Phyre’s side of the story on your second playthrough, as well as additional customization options.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

