Roblox is almost like a different world and sometimes you must get lost there. However, when you find yourself there you will be able to find many interesting titles. One of the latest hits on this platform is Grow a Garden. Game was released in March 2025 but has gained popularity in recent days with an update adding a cooking event, where you can get rewards for preparing correct recipes. In past days, new tools were also added. Some of the most desired by the community are Grandma Sprinkler and Levelup Lollipop.

Grandma Sprinkler and Levelup Lollipop schedules in Grow a Garden (GaG)

As I mentioned earlier, Grandma Sprinkler and Levelup Lollipop are great tools that give you strong boosts. So, you can’t buy them simply. In theory you can buy them whenever you want. However, you must spend Robux on it. The possibility of buying these items for Sheckles. The chance of this is low and only at specific times. Players managed to get to the list of upcoming dates when they will become available. Some of them are still ahead, so you'll have a chance to shop.

Grandmaster Sprinkler schedule

Grandmaster Sprinkler is powerful item that increases growth speed of plants, fruit size and mutation chances. It also boosts nearby pets. You can buy it at Gear Shop for 279 Robux at any time. However, there is also a chance that it appears for 1,000,000,000 Sheckles.

August 13, 2025 (Wednesday) 7:25 PM EDT August 15, 2025 (Friday) 6:25 AM EDT August 15, 2025 (Friday) 7:40 AM EDT August 15, 2025 (Friday) 12:55 PM EDT

Levelup Lollipop schedule

Levelup Lollipop is item that allows you to increase pets name by one. It will cost you 10,000,000,000 Sheckles.

August 12, 2025 (Tuesday) 5:15 AM EDT

Of course, that’s not all. You can also check out our list of working codes for Grow a Garden. Have fun and good luck with Grow a Garden.