Diablo general manager quits Blizzard. „It's time for me to step away, sword in hand, and see what's next”

Rod Fergusson, who has served as the general manager of the Diablo franchise for the last five years, announced his departure from Blizzard Entertainment. He conveyed the information through social media.

After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next. The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together and looking forward to what comes next for Diablo, and for me - Fergusson wrote on X.

Many people from the gaming industry, including Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft Gaming, reacted to the news of his departure:

You brought strength, hellfire, and vision to one of gaming's most iconic franchises. Playing Diablo IV with you was a blast—thanks for everything you gave to the game and the community (via Bluesky).

Rod Fergusson - the rich career of the Diablo franchise manager

Fergusson can boast an impressive career, which he started back in the mid-90s at Microsoft. He was the developer of the original Gears of War game and its two sequels, briefly worked at Irrational Games on BioShock Infinite, and then moved to The Coalition (then Black Tusk Studios), where he returned to the Gears series after it was taken over by Microsoft.

In 2020, he moved to Blizzard to oversee the development of the Diablo franchise. During this time, he was responsible for, among other things, the release of Diablo IV, the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, the console release of Reaper of Souls, the remaster of Diablo II, and Diablo Immortal.

Diablo 4 - what's next with the game?

Considering his experience and contribution to the development of the series, Fergusson's departure may prove to be a severe loss for Blizzard. At the time of writing this news, his successor hasn't yet been announced. It's unclear whether the new person in the position will continue his vision or take the series in a completely new direction. However, it is certain that Diablo IV still has a lot of new features ahead. According to recent leaks, the upcoming changes in the game have already been appreciated by selected content creators, although the details remain unknown.

Blizzard will likely continue crossovers with other brands - the last one combined the dark Sanctuary with the brutal universe of Kentaro Miura's Berserk. There are also plans for a second expansion for Diablo IV, the release of which has been confirmed for 2026. There are no details yet, but almost certainly a new character class will appear in it.

