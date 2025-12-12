GTA 6 devs revealed the real reason behind layoffs. Rockstar puts an end to rumors by confirming the existence of unannounced games

Rockstar Games didn't fire 34 employees because they were against unions, but because they leaked some secret stuff about the company.

If anything dampened the spirits of Grand Theft Auto fans more than the delay of "GTA 6," it was the situation involving the creators who were forced to leave the studio's UK branch at the end of October. The company claimed it was due to these individuals' indiscretion, but many players sided with the explanation from the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB): that Rockstar didn't want its employees to fight for their rights.

This was supported by statements from various politicians. However, let's be honest, the general dislike for "corporations" and the growing frustration of players waiting for any news about Grand Theft Auto 6, aside from another delay, certainly didn't help the developer gain support from the online community.

Not just GTA 6

Rockstar Games just now clarified what they meant by the "indiscretion" of the affected creators. As stated in a communication to IGN (via Insider Gaming), the laid-off employees were sharing confidential information in the public domain, including data related to elements of upcoming and unannounced games. The company also denied that the decision had anything to do with these developers' involvement in union activities.

Rockstar Games took action against a small group of individuals, across the UK and internationally, who distributed and discussed confidential information (including specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles) in a public forum, in breach of company policy and their legal obligations. Claims that these dismissals were linked to union membership or activities are entirely false and misleading.

Setting aside whether that statement is true or not, Rockstar's announcement confirms they're not just working on GTA 6, but also on some secret projects. This shouldn't be surprising, but in recent years, it's easy to forget that the studio is not just about Grand Theft Auto, whether it's GTA 6, GTA 5, or Online. Perhaps a new Red Dead or a Bully remake is indeed on the way?