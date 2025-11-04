GTA and Fallout have no choice but to follow the same path. Rockstar Games veteran echoes Bethesda's words

During a recent interview, which included discussions about RDR and Rockstar's unrealized projects, between Lex Fridman and Dan Houser—one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games—a topic was raised that will particularly interest fans of the Fallout series. The creator explained why he thinks some iconic game brands are so tied to the U.S. and why moving their setting anywhere else just wouldn't work.

Houser recalled that the entire GTA series is steeped in "American-ness"—a distinctive blend of culture, exaggeration, and satire associated with the American way of life. He stated that the series was "so closely tied to America [...] that [the next game] wouldn't work the same way elsewhere." The only exception in the series' history was Grand Theft Auto: London 1969, which Houser described as a "charming experiment."

What's interesting, his words align well with statements from representatives at Bethesda Game Studios. During a conversation with Insider Gaming as part of the Summer Game Fest, Fallout devs admitted that the series "will probably never leave the United States." Reason? The post-apocalyptic world of Fallout is deeply rooted in the American vision of post-war nuclear paranoia and an obsession with atomic energy—elements that define its identity.

Todd Howard himself has previously spoken in a similar tone:

My view is, part of the Fallout schtick is on the American naivete and part of that. And so, for us right now, it’s okay to acknowledge some of those other areas, but our plans are to predominately keep it in the US. It’s okay to leave mystery or questions, ‘What’s happening in Europe, what’s happening here’. The worst thing you can do to mysterious lands is to remove the mystery.

Both Grand Theft Auto and Fallout are series that have served as a kind of commentary on American culture for years—both real and imagined. Looks like they'll always stay true to their homeland, with all its contrasts.

