Half-Life 3 is expected to be announced before The Game Awards 2025. Insiders are certain, and hopeful players are starting to believe them

Lately, there's been a lot more buzz about the supposed announcement of Half-Life 3. Many industry insiders have commented on the game, and combined with the recent announcement of new Valve hardware, this only fuels players' hopes.

Half-Life 3 incoming?

One of the sources of these revelations is Gabe Follower, who previously revealed details about Deadlock. According to his information, Half-Life 3 will be revealed before the end of this year. Meanwhile, Tyler McVicker, creator of the HLX Files series, has likely published its last episode and admitted that he expects the HL3 announcement within the next two or three weeks.

Journalists from Insider Gaming also contributed their thoughts in the latest episode of their podcast. Mike Straw mentioned that the hardware we've seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg for what Valve has in store. The company is reportedly preparing for another announcement, which will happen "soon," but not during The Game Awards 2025.

Tom Henderson, the founder of the site, also commented on the topic. The journalist admitted that he has heard about a big Valve game that is supposedly set to launch in March next year. Since Steam Machines and the rest of the company's hardware are set to launch in early 2026, it makes sense that Half-Life 3 could be their big launch title.

No wonder that in light of the latest reports, players' hopes are rising. A lot of people are really starting to think that this legendary game is going to be announced soon, but of course, there are still plenty of skeptics who have been hearing similar rumors for years.

The release of Half-Life 3 along with the GabeCube would be amazing. But I still won't believe it until I actually have the game in my hands.

Half-Life 3, exactly. The perfect way to launch Steam Machines.

I've been hearing this since 2007.

It's hard to imagine that we would get both Half-Life 3 and GTA 6 in the same year. However, if that really happened, players would definitely remember 2026 for a long time.