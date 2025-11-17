Sometimes four wheels, sometimes ten. People online counted glitches in Coca-Cola's AI ad

People online aren't going to let Coca-Cola forget about the AI mistakes they spotted in the latest holiday ad. It seemed that the "team of artists" would ensure sufficient quality, but keen eyes noticed that the famous truck undergoes changes depending on the shot.

People point out glitches in Coca-Cola's ad

In their ad, Coca-Cola highlighted their logo, but didn't pay as much attention to the truck itself. In a magical Christmas way, it has a different driving layout in every shot – sometimes it is a truck, other times a semi-truck. Internet users have noticed that the number of wheels changes, and they've even put together a graphic showing exactly when these changes happen. Altogether, the vehicle changes ten times within a minute.

As expected, the comments show no mercy for AI, and the number of glitches, comparing the entire ad to typical AI slop that floods the internet. There are also voices expressing how overwhelming it is to see how widely this technology is now being implemented in various parts of our lives.

I can't handle how widespread AI has become. Doesn't help that errors and inconsistencies are so frequent. It's like we live in the uncanny valley and can't leave.

It just feels so sloppy and lazy. Not only has everything gotten more expensive but it's less value and worse quality.

Honestly surprised it kept the "Coca-Cola" spelling intact throughout. Maybe editing was needed there, though.

The thread stirred up so much emotion that at first, the moderator warned people reporting it for "posting AI content." But the hate towards video generators got so intense that they ended up shutting it down. This just shows the extent to which this type of content affects people online.

AI ads have become a public enemy

In the whole thread, it wasn't just Coca-Cola that got criticized; other companies like Progressive Insurance also took some heat for using AI in their ads. However, in the case of the famous soda producer, it's amusing because Pratik Thakar, the Global Vice President and Head of Generative AI at Coca-Cola, declared that "this year, our craftsmanship is ten times better than last year." In 2024, the company really started pushing their popular drink using AI-generated ads.

Thakar also mentioned that a team of artists worked on the ad, constantly checking and tweaking it to make sure it was glitch-free. Well, it looks like the whole wheel thing got overlooked, and it gave a good laugh to those who aren't fans of generative video creators. People are already on the hunt for the next "victims" to call out for mistakes and mock for using these kinds of marketing tricks.

Mixed feelings about AI are also present in the gaming industry – the CEO of Nexos has declared that they will not use it. On the other hand, Krafton is betting on artificial intelligence, offering employees additional pay if they "voluntarily quit their jobs."