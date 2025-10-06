How to access Manor Lords beta. Long-awaited major update arrives, but many features end up in the graveyard

Manor Lords, the hit strategy game by Grzegorz Styczen, is about to get another big update soon. The game's creator admits that the work on the new patch was more challenging than anticipated. In a post, he honestly admitted that the process was prolonged by the expansion of the team and the need to organize the code, which had previously been developed by one person.

[...] in the engine window [Unreal Engine], is a graveyard full of perks that didn't work out, wrote Styczen, stating that some ideas had to be discarded for the project to move forward in the right direction.

The developer promised that from now on, updates will be smaller but come out more often. However, the latest beta is a significant step forward, both in terms of gameplay and the technical foundations of the game.

Patch 0.8.035 in beta version introduces a range of new features. Among them we will find:

maps (including Large Lake, Devil’s Hill, and Jagged Cliffs); game modes: Duel (1 on 1 duel with AI) and Fractured Realm (4 rulers fighting for domination); expanded castle system – the option to upgrade walls and gates, place soldiers on walls, use ladders, or control individual gates; buildings and resources: quarry, stone workshop, lime kiln, and related materials; system of maintenance, efficiency, and productivity – players now need to pay more attention to infrastructure and logistics. a redesigned settlement development system based on so-called development perks, which are to be more realistic and less obvious in their selection; processed food and raw material systems – e.g., vegetables were divided into cabbage, carrots, and beetroots, and meat was divided into: beef, mutton, pork, etc.; the interface now features a medieval style and new screens, such as production and consumption overview.

Moreover, there are many balance adjustments, optimizations, and dozens of quality-of-life improvements.

Like I mentioned earlier, you can already try out the patch in its beta version before it gets released to everyone. The developer emphasizes, however, that due to changes in the data structure, old gameplay saves will not be compatible with the new version. Players should also get rid of any mods to avoid issues with the beta running smoothly.

How to access Manor Lords beta?

To activate the beta on Steam, you have to:

Go to the game's properties; Navigate to the Beta tab; Enter the password: veryNiceBasket; Select the "pre_release" option and wait for the files to download.

You can find the full list of changes in the developer log on Steam. The developer also encourages you to share your opinions on Discord.

