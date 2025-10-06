Kevin got nerfed but this combo still breaks Megabonk

While it is fun to be invincible and chew through enemies in video games, it can actually kill the production and quickly eliminate all the fun that the limitations provide. To protect players from themselves and restore balance in their creations, developers have nerfs at their disposal. Surely, if you have used the broken Kevin combo in Megabonk, recent surprise indie hit, you know what we are talking about. In one of the patches, however, vedinad… bonked the invulnerable combination, though it hurts Kevin only slightly, as the title has other items that go unbelievably well with the hateful teddy bear. Here you will find a couple of ideas how to make the most out of it… at least till further nerfs ensue.

Powerful combos with nerfed Kevin in Megabonk

It is hard to believe how a simple, pixelated indie game that costs $5 can affect the industry. Vampire Survivors have changed the tides and its simple idea (though not entirely new) has inspired many and brought back the subgenre to life. Megabonk takes this concept to 3D and does it well. Really well. The title not only broke the bank on Steam, but also itself, as Kevin combo completely annihilated the balance easily making players invulnerable. Despite recent nerfs to that item, it still remains useful. How?

At first it might seem that Kevin, an item that has a chance of damaging you, is ridiculous and should be avoided at any cost. It is far from the truth, though, as it’s quite the opposite. The effect that it gives is harmful on its own, but can be so powerful, that it breaks the game. Initially, players paired it with Mirror, which reflects any incoming damage, but on top of that, it provides a short invulnerability period. Kevin + Mirror combo was unbeatable and made players truly immortal. This is a thing of the past after one of the patches, but the teddy bear still yields untapped potential.

The most obvious combination in which Kevin can prove irreplaceable is to get infinite gold. The other piece that is required to make the money rain is Golden Shield, which gives you extra gold each time you take damage. Moreover, you can pair it with Athena. Kevin can provide amplification of her abilities. This character thrives when on low HP because she deals more damage when close to death.

As you can see, despite some difficulties that Megabonk can pose for its fans, like completing hard challenges or finding portals to bosses, with the right combination of luck and knowledge, it isn’t that bad. With growing popularity of the title, it might even gain more attention thanks to a possible visit to new platforms, if the devs take on the challenge of porting it to consoles. If you would like to share your ideas about the production or simply engage with people who are as passionate about it as you, feel free to check out Megabonk’s official Discord server. Have fun!