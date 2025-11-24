This is how you unlock new gods in Anno 117: Hall of Fame step-by-step

Expanding your territory and acquiring new lands is not the only progression system you will encounter in Anno 117. Meeting certain requirements will allow you to achieve permanent progression and unlock new items from the so-called Hall of Fame. In this text, we describe how the Hall of Fame works and what you can unlock in it.

How does the Hall of Fame work?

The Hall of Fame can be compared to a battle pass available in many life service games. It operates very similarly but is available to all players for free and cannot be completed by spending real money. You can access the Hall of Fame by clicking on your character's portrait at the top of the screen during gameplay. It allows you to unlock new items and gameplay mechanics. Once unlocked, they are permanent and will be available in both the current game and any future games.

Unlocking new items from the Hall of Fame requires fame points. You earn them by obtaining accolades, which are akin to achievements (they do not overlap with trophies/achievements). You can also check the accolades by clicking on your character's portrait. They are divided into five groups. Each accolade rewards you with fame points, and obtaining all accolades in a group gives an additional fame bonus.

The Hall of Fame operates on a tier system. Initially, only rewards from the gallery's first tier are available. Spending a certain amount of fame on a given gallery unlocks its next tier, which contains different rewards. Additionally, two galleries are available to you – Latium and Albion. Both share the same currency and function identically, differing only in the number of tiers and the rewards offered.

What rewards does the Hall of Fame have?

A large portion of the rewards in the Halls of Fame are purely cosmetic. These include new skins for buildings and ships, new playable heroes (differing only in character portrait), new colors and emblems that you can place on your flag. You can also purchase new music tracks, which will occasionally play during gameplay.

However, the gallery also contains rewards that are mechanically useful. The most important of these are probably new gods to worship – such as Epona, who increases animal production, and Mercury, who boosts trade income. Other gameplay-beneficial rewards include specialists who provide significant bonuses to your city and research projects. They are a one-time unlock, meaning you can access them in every subsequent game.