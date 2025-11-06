The first Roblox games are getting movie adaptations. Let’s see if Grow a Garden can match Minecraft’s box-office success

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. With the box-office successes of A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s only natural that another popular game would make its way to the big screen. We don’t know yet if Grow a Garden will hit theaters or whether it’ll be live-action or animated, but one thing’s for sure: the movie is happening.

Grow a Garden movie in the works

Grow a Garden, a farming-sim game on Roblox, launched in March 2025 and quickly became a massive hit. By mid-May it had over 5 million players online at once, and by July that number had soared past 21 million. Even though another game eventually beat that record, those numbers are still incredible, so no wonder that a production company took notice.

Source: Grow a Garden; Developer: Splitting Point Studios

Story Kitchen is a media and production company that turns popular IPs into films and TV shows. They’ve worked on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for Netflix and are now developing a live-action Tomb Raider series for Amazon, so it’s clear they’re interested in bringing well-known video games to other media..

We don’t have many details yet, since it’s still very early in development. But looking at Story Kitchen’s portfolio, they’re also working on adaptations like Life is Strange, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The House of the Dead, and more. It’s an impressive lineup, mostly games with strong storytelling. Grow a Garden is a bit different, it doesn’t have a traditional story, but the community create stories while playing. Plus, the game keeps evolving with new updates. So while it’s not a narrative-heavy game like It Takes Two or Split Fiction, there’s still plenty of material to work with.

Grow a Garden isn’t even the only Roblox game getting a movie, Jailbreak is reportedly in the works with Wind Sun Sky. This could just be the start of Roblox games making the jump to movies and TV shows.