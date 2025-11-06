GTA 6 delayed again. Rockstar announces a new release date in November 2026

Today, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed again. Lately, there has been a lot of speculation about a potential third trailer, to the point where it almost felt definitive. Now it feels further away than ever, unless they decide to drop a trailer to make fans feel better about this new delay. Rockstar Games has pushed the release date for the most anticipated game from May 26th, 2026, to November 19th, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed again, this time to November 2026

Rockstar Games shared the news on social media, writing: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.” Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, which means that the wait for GTA6 has already been over a decade.

Post from Rockstar Games.Source: Twitter / X

Of course, fans are freaking out. The wait has already been excruciating, especially with trailers showing a glimpse of what to expect. For now, fans have no choice but to be patient. We will have to wait to hear if there is any further news from Rockstar on the delay, but at least it’s still releasing next year, for now.

Rockstar added further explanation in a follow-up post on social media, writing: “We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.” I would be shocked if this did anything but stoke the fires of their fans’ impatience, though.

Rockstar's follow up post.Source: Twitter / X

In the replies, not only did fans have some intense reactions, but other games and publishers chimed in. Cyberpunk 2077 quote-tweeted themselves from October 2020 when they said: “No more delays are happening,” hinting that had they delayed another time, maybe their launch wouldn’t have been so infamous. Meanwhile, Devolver Digital, known for going the extra mile, responded with: “DO YOU NEED A PUBLISHER TO GET THIS THING BACK ON TRACK? Dms are open…” Even Atari replied with a clever response.

Other game publishers chime in.Source: Twitter / X

While this is disappointing, the alternative might have been worse. If Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 before it’s ready, that would be a catastrophic fumble of what should easily be the largest media launch in history. With this long wait, Rockstar needs to be confident that they will have a good launch. But even so, it will be difficult for this game to not be a success.

For more updates on your most anticipated games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find the latest updates on the world of video games and more insights into the industry.

On the bright side, this also clears up much of 2026 for other games to be released. It’s no surprise that many other developers and publishers are keeping a close eye on Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date. Just this year, between the more recent Hollow Knight: Silksong release and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow drop earlier in the year, we have seen the effects of launching a game near a highly anticipated release.